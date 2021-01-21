The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) wants Parliament to consider the motion filed by the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga seeking the suspension of payment of fees for students in tertiary institutions for a year due to the impact of COVID-19.

In an interview with Citi News, President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde described the motion by the Bawku Central legislator as a laudable one.

“This is important for us. Despite the fact that we appreciate the efforts from the government for instance the elimination of guarantor and expansions of scholarship, we will always support any initiative that will remove bottlenecks or barriers to education. If we have any means to eliminate school fees for the period taking into consideration the effect of COVID-19, we will really welcome the idea and support such initiative.”

Parliament will later today fully debate and take a decision on Mahama Ayariga’s motion.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga in his petition is seeking prior legislative approval pursuant to Order 50 (1) to have the fees halted as a result of the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In defence, he stated that “many people have lost their jobs due to the economic consequences of the outbreak of COVID-19, which has necessitated government granting subsidies in the provision of water and electricity.”

Also, “the hospitality sector has been hard hit. Workers of private schools in the education sector have not earned income in close to a year. Border towns like Bawku have suffered economically from the restrictions in cross-border movement and trading. Most parents and students have not been able to work to save funds to be able to pay fees. Remittances from abroad have drastically shrunk. The banking crisis caused many jobs to be lost”, he stated in his petition.

NUGS has also sent a petition to Parliament in support of the motion.

