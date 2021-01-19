Rapper Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Appau, are taking their love relationship to another level in the month of love.

The couple, whose marriage has been a cynosure of all eyes, will in February, release their book on finding and maintaining lasting love relationships.

Titled ‘Love Locked Down’, this ground-breaking publication promises to share exciting stories, helpful tips, and other unique resources to help others build thriving relationships.

In posts this weekend on social media, the couple shared the news with their fans and the general public.

Okyeame Kwame’s wife in an Instagram post announced that they would be releasing the book Love Locked Down.’

“This is how we feel about the upcoming launch of our book #lovelockeddown 🤗🤗🤗🤗. In the month of February, @okyeamekwame and I will release our first book together on love, sex, crucial conversations before you say I do, spicing up the relationship after getting married, managing conflict, and a whole lot more. I would love to know What other topics you would be excited to read about in the book….. Please share with us,” she wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, have two children and share a very inspiring relationship that many of their followers affirmed in the comments on the social media posts.

Okyeame Kwame, who has already promised never to cheat on his wife for as long as he stays alive, shared more about the book on his weekly Facebook thought-provoking publication dubbed ‘Sunday Reflections’.

The book is scheduled to be launched in February of this year.