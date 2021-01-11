Citi News has gathered that some Ministers in the previous Akufo-Addo government have been named as caretaker ministers until the President makes new appointments in his second-term administration.

The individuals asked to be in their previous portfolios include Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, former Minister for Information; Alan Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry; Ken Ofori-Atta, former Finance Minister and Domini Nitiwul; former Minister of Defence.

The others are Ambrose Dery, former Minister for Interior; Albert Kan Dapaah, former National Security Minister; and Hajia Alima Mahama, former Local Government Minister.

The former Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare will also temporarily serve in the same position.

A letter signed by Akosua Frema Opare and sighted by citinewsroom.com confirmed the decision by the President.

According to the government, the move is to prevent the creation of gaps that will impede the smooth running of State affairs as the President begins his second term in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential Transition Act, Act 854 of 2012.

The letter directs the caretaker ministers not to take decisions on policy matters.

It also barred the caretaker ministers from engaging in any financial commitments, recruitments or contracts within the period.

Per the Transition Act of 2012, all ministers, deputy ministers, presidential staffers, such as the Chief of Staff and the Executive Secretary to the President, and non-career Ambassadors and High Commissioners ceased to hold office when the President’s tenure of office expired on January 7, 2021.

The Act, however, allows the President to appoint a person to perform the function of all those mentioned for a specific period.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives of the previous government have also been asked to continue to serve in that position until substantive MMDCEs are appointed.