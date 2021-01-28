The Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) has distributed school supplies and other items to over 100 street-connected children as part of this year’s Back to School event, dubbed ‘Take me back to school’

The supplies, which are aimed at equipping the children, especially SCEF scholarship recipients to go back to school was donated by Adenia Partners, Send a Smile e.V and Rev. Father Andrew Campbell of Christ The King Parish Accra.

The Executive Director of SCEF, Mr Paul Semeh expressed the organization’s continuous commitment to empowering children in a street situation through education.

He noted that this year’s event is particularly significant due to the impact of COVID-19 on the livelihoods of parents and urged the children to put the items to good use and study hard to create a better future for themselves and their families.

“We can all see the impact of COVID-19 on everyone’s income, especially the parents. It is our hope that these supplies will help reduce their burden. The only thing I ask of you as beneficiaries is to learn hard and become better people in future.” said, Paul.

Mr Semeh further noted that the mission to leave no one behind in the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Agenda will not be realized if children in street situations are not supported to access quality education.

He, therefore, called on other individuals and organizations to partner with SCEF to provide access to quality education for the vulnerable children in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4.

The beneficiaries thanked SCEF and their partners for the kind gesture and promised to study hard in school.

“I am thankful to SCEF, Adennia Partners, Send a Smile e.V and Rev. Father Andrew Campbell for giving me these supplies. I am motivated to study hard because these items are exactly what I need to study in school. God bless them for helping me”, says Solomon Narh, a beneficiary.

Take Me Back To School is an annual event organized by SCEF to provide opportunities for individuals, groups and corporate organizations to support vulnerable children with school supplies, especially SCEF scholarship recipients.

This year’s event saw the distribution of school bags, books, mathematical sets, pens, pencils, rice and other personal items to the children.