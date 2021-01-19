Ninety-seven persons have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command for failing to wear their face masks.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, said the culprits were arrested in a special operation by the Police Service in Accra.

“The Regional Police Command embarked on a special operation this morning and has been able to arrest 97 persons who were not wearing the face masks. We arrested these persons around the Tudu area, railways, CMB, Farisco and its environs.”

“What we observed was that these people usually have face masks but will not wear it. They were rounded up this morning and some were made to buy or wear the face masks. They have all been brought to the Regional Command as we make a decision on them.”

This operation comes after President Akufo-Addo, in his 22nd COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, January 17, 2021, ordered the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to strictly enforce the mandatory wearing of nose masks among the populace.

The sanctions for not wearing face masks are contained in a new Executive Instrument (E.I. 164).

People who fail to wear face masks in public risk a prison sentence of four to 10 years or a fine ranging GHS12,000 to GHS60,000, or both.