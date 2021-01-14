The Cape Coast Circuit Court Two has remanded a 28-year-old suspect, George Owusu, into police custody for attempting to lure a prison officer into trading in ‘wee’, otherwise known as Indian hemp at the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

The suspect is to reappear in court on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

George Owusu, together with an inmate at the prison known as Kwasi Boakye connived to get the prison officer interested in the business and join them to trade in the banned substance at the prisons.

The officer however informed prison authorities who later arrested the culprits.

According to the facts of the case, Kwasi Boakye, who is already serving a 45-year jail term for armed robbery informed the prison officer of his intention to trade in narcotics with him in the prisons.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Prisons Service, Vincent Ziniel, the Prison Officer immediately informed authorities, and they asked him to accept the proposal.

“The prisoner took the telephone number of the prison officer and gave it to the civilian outside to call the officer. The civilian called the officer on 9th January 2021 and the officer informed the authority about it. We detailed four additional officers to go with that officer. The Officer met the suspect at a guest house at Abee and collected the items. He later signalled the other four officers who arrested the suspect together with his accomplice, a 17-year-old Opia Mensah,” Superintendent Vincent Ziniel said.

According to superintendent Vincent Ziniel, both the prisoner and the civilian suspect confessed to be partners and were later taken to the Elmina police station for further investigations.