Samuel Mensah, a rapper who used the stage name Xploder and was the CEO of Uncle John’s Bakery, has died of coronavirus.

He was known for appearing on grime tracks like Mission Riddim alongside his brother D Dark, Scrufizzer, Lady Lykez, Roachee, Maxsta and Zeph Ellis, as well D Dark’s Be Smart Remix with Ms Banks and Scrufizzer.

Samuel was also known for being the CEO of London-based Ghanaian bakery business Uncle John’s Bakery, which celebrated its 25th anniversary just last year.

The bakery has been giving free loaves of bread to NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Samuel also presented the podcast Dope Black Dads, which talks about modern Black fatherhood.

His fans have been taking to Twitter to pay tribute to him and send their condolences to his family.

One tweeted: “Sad to hear that Xploder has passed due to COVID – was always a cool guy. Sending love to his family.”

“So sad to hear about Xploder. Rest in power inking,” another posted.

Rapper J2K wrote: “RIP Samuel Mensah (Xploder). So sad man, a propa good brother.”

A fourth said: “RIP XPLODER…. really can’t believe it man. Condolences to D Dark and the rest of the family.”

Another said: “I’m in disbelief over Xploder, I thought the road would be much longer for him. RIP.”

“R.I.P Xploder Blue heartFolded hands such a cool brother,” another tweeted.

Rest in peace.