The Ghana Police Service has warned commuters of vehicular traffic on some selected roads this morning, Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

This, the service attributes to the funeral and pre-burial ceremony of late former President Jerry John Rawlings which is expected to take place today.

According to a statement by the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, its personnel will be stationed on some selected roads leading to the Black Star Square to make it easier for invited dignitaries and officials to move unimpeded.

Roads to be affected include the stretch from the former President’s residence at Ridge and from 37 Military Hospital, Airport Hills and Burma Camp and Ridge Roundabout.

Traffic Advisory for Accra Residents: As part of measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic for the State Funeral of… Posted by Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The pre-burial service will take place at the Independence Square in Accra.