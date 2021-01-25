The general public along with some dignitaries will from today to Tuesday, January 26, get the opportunity to file past the body of late former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The body of the first president of Ghana’s 4th Republic will be lying-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In addition to the general public, heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties along with traditional leaders among others, will be able to file past the body from 8 am till 6 pm today.

From 9 am till 4:30 pm on Tuesday, January 26, the President and the Vice-President, their respective spouses and other high ranking members from the Judiciary and the Legislature, will also get the opportunity to file past the body of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The state funeral for the late former President Rawlings will be held at Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Yesterday, a requiem mass was held for the late former President at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

This was followed by a vigil held by the Ghana Air Force held last night at its Officers mess in commemoration of Mr. Rawlings, who was also a retired Flight Lieutenant.

A perpetual flame was lit with many glowing tributes paid to the man who many in the force say was an inspiration.