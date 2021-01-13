The Northern Regional Security Council has warned people in Kpatinga in the Karaga district in the Northern Region to desist from carrying offensive weapons during the performance of funeral rites of chiefs in the area.

Kpatinga traditional council has set between January 15 and 23 for the performance of the funerals of late chiefs including Kpating Lana Ziblim Fusheini.

Owing to recent disturbances in the area resulting in the loss of lives, the Regional Security Council in a statement said individuals or groups within or outside Kpatinga are not expected to carry live ammunition during the period.

It said persons who intend to foment trouble during the ceremonies will be dealt with.

Concerning the firing of musketries, REGSEC said that will only be permitted within the precincts of the palace and must only be done with local traditionally manufactured guns.

“Firing of any musketry at the funeral should be done only on the precincts of the Palace and should be done only with local traditionally manufactured guns.”

“The security agencies will deal decisively with any person or group of persons who will attempt to foment trouble in the area. REGSEC advises all those who will participate in the funeral performance to strictly adhere to the above directives,” excerpts of the statement read.