The Anglican Bishop of Asante-Mampong, the Rt. Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, has been elected Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana within the Church of the Province of West Africa.

A special meeting of the Internal Province of Ghana Synod gathered on 15th January 2021 at the Cathedral Church of St Cyprian the Martyr to choose a successor to the Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Sarfo, Bishop of Kumasi and Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana who will retire on 12th February 2021.

The office of Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana is not a time-limited term. Archbishop-Elect Dr. Ben-Smith will therefore hold the post until he retires or leaves office.

The Internal Province of Ghana currently has eleven (11) Dioceses, Accra, Koforidua, Ho, Sekondi-Takoradi, Kumasi, Cape-Coast, Sefwi-Wiawso, Tamale, Sunyani, Asante-Mampong and Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Born on 21st February 1964 to Venerable Andrew Ben-Smith (former Anglican Priest) and Mrs. Augustina Ben-Smith all of blessed memory, Archbishop-Elect Dr. Ben-Smith obtained Theological Education (Licentiate with Distinction) at St. Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast Ghana, 1985-1988.

He was ordained into the Diaconate St Cyprian Cathedral Church on 18th December 1988 by the Late Rt. Rev’d. Edmund Kojo Yeboah, then Anglican Bishop of Kumasi and ordained into Priesthood on 13th August, 1989 at St. Justin’s Anglican Church, Nkawie, Ghana, by the Late Rt. Rev’d. Edmund Kojo Yeboah, Anglican Bishop of Kumasi.

He was ordained and consecrated as Suffragan Bishop under the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi on 22nd May 2011 by the Most Rev’d Dr Justice Ofei Akrofi, Archbishop of church of the Province of West Africa and Enthroned as FIRST Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Asante Mampong on 30th November 2014.

He has a Master of Arts Degree in Religion, Majored in Philosophy of Religion, Apologetics, and Comparative religions at Asia United Theological 1990-1992. Master of Philosophy Research, Majored in Sociology of Religion, New Religious Movements, University of Wales, Cardiff, United Kingdom, 2001-2004 and Doctor of Philosophy, Manchester University, United Kingdom, 2007-2010.

The Archbishop-Elect had also served in various capacities such as Vice Dean, St Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast, Ghana 2007-2010, Chairman of Academic Board, St. Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast, Ghana 2004-2010, Visiting scholar, Selly Oak College, University of Birmingham, 2007-2008.

He also has the following to his credit: St Luke’s college foundation scholar, United Kingdom 2007-2010, All Saints educational trust scholar, United Kingdom, 2006-2010, St Augustine’s foundation scholar, United Kingdom, 2006-2010, Scottish Episcopal church scholar, United Kingdom 2006-2009 and Cleaver church scholar United Kingdom 2000-2002.

Bishop Dr. Cyril is currently Chairman of Council of St. Monica’s College of Education, Asante Mampong 2017, Member of Council Anglican University College of Technology, Ghana, Member of Board of Ghana Teaching Council, Bishop in Charge of Human Resources and Development Desk, Church of the Province of West Africa , Chairman of Council Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School, Ejura, Chairman of Board of Governors, Mampong Babies Home, Chairman of St. Monica’s Senior High Schools, Member of Board of Trustees, St. Nicholas Seminary, Cape Coast.

Prior to his elevation as Bishop in 2011 he had served in various parochial capacities as: Curate, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, North Suntreso, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Ghana, Parish priest, St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Jachie, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Ghana, Parish priest, St. Paul Anglican Church, Obuasi, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Ghana, Parish priest and Acting Archdeacon of Mampong Archdeaconry and St. Michael’s and All Angels Parish, Parish priest, St. James Anglican Church, Elmina, Ghana, Honorary Assistant Priest Cathedral Church of St. James and St. Nicholas Seoul, Korea, 1989-1991, Honorary Assistant Priest St. Germain’s Church, Roath, Cardiff, UK, 2000-2001, Assisting Priest, Church of the Ascension, Lavenda Hill, and London, UK, 2001-2002, Assisting Priest, North Lambeth Parish and Circuit, Kennington, London 2007-2009.

Rt. Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith is married to Christiana Ben-Smith (Nee Beur) with three children; Nana Adwoa, Paula and Robert. The Archbishop Elect will be enthroned on 27th February 2021 at St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral Church, Asante-Mampong