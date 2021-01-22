The Nabori community in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region has been thrown into shock after a security man reportedly stabbed two of his sisters-in-law killing one before stabbing himself.

The Assembly Member for the Area, Iddrisu Abdul Rahman narrating the incident to Citi News explained that Mwinwele David who is a security man stabbed two of his brothers’ wives which led to the death of one woman while the other one has been hospitalized.

“This morning he took his wife and kid to the in-law’s house. He came back to the house and stabbed one of the brother’s wife. Took a motorbike which belongs to his senior brother and headed to the farm where he stabbed the brother’s wife at the farm. When he [the deceased man] was leaving to the farm, the first stabbed woman’s husband was trying to rush his wife to the hospital but then gave the police the information on the incident.”

The MCE and now Minister-designate for Savannah Region, Saeed Muhazu Jibril confirmed the incident to Citi News but said the police are yet to give him a full brief of the incident.

The deceased is yet to be conveyed by the police from the farm while one of the victims is receiving treatment at the West Gonja Catholic hospital.