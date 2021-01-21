The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, (SSA-UoG) has announced a nationwide strike over outstanding Tier-2 contributions of its retired members.

The Association is also demanding an improved market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the migration of public universities onto the Controller and Accountant General payroll system.

First Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, Mohammed Zakaria who spoke to journalists in Tamale said members will remain at home until their concerns are addressed.

“I wish on behalf of the National Executive Council, to announce the withdrawal of our services with immediate effect. This has become necessary in view of the following concerns. Non-payment of tier-two pension arrears, delay in the award of market premium and non-basic allowance, failure by FWSC to engage us on condition of service. For the avoidance of doubt, members are hereby required to lay down their tools until further notice.”

The Senior Staff Association has in the past complained of unfavourable policies that are responsible for the deteriorating conditions of its members.

It also noted the lack of study leave with pay, medical care for staff and families among others as issues that needed addressing.

In October, the National Labour Commission secured an injunction to stop the association’s last strike attempt.

The commission had not been informed of the intended strike.