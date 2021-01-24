Dislabelled, a social enterprise, aimed at providing career and academic development opportunities to increase the economic power of persons with disability (PWDs) in Africa is collaborating with Pitch Hub, an organisation that equips young entrepreneurs in Ghana with business management skills, to create a Small Business Accelerator Programme for business owners living with disabilities (PWDs) in Ghana.

The Small Business Accelerator program, scheduled to commence in March 2021 will provide direct and holistic support to the selected beneficiaries, by giving them access to business resources like coaching, mentorship, and funding, to help revive and grow their ventures from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

“As part of our drive to empower our community and provide a buffer to more vulnerable businesses, this dedicated and tailored support will guide selected businesses back on track, help unlock potential for growth and provide a much-needed push for them.”, says Efua Asibon, Co-Founder of Dislabelled.

“It will also equip participants with the knowledge on how to transition to mobile-based and remote businesses that can succeed in today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving business climate – a recipe for long-term success”, she adds.

Pitch Hub is excited to be part of this initiative. “This project is in line with our focus on providing business support for marginalized groups in Ghana. We are optimistic that beneficiaries will be empowered with the right skills needed to build and sustain resilient businesses. We urge all eligible businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.” says Aurelia Abena Attipoe, Founder of Pitch Hub.

This maiden edition of the Small Business Accelerator program will include group workshops, access to funding, access to relevant networks, and in-depth one on one coaching and mentorship. The sessions will include a wide array of topics such as operational excellence, finance and book keeping, marketing strategy, business model review (capacity building, customer expansion), and personal branding and development.

The program is open to Ghanaian-based business owners living with physical or cognitive disabilities.

The business must be legally registered and must have been in operation for at least 2 years. Interested applicants can apply through https://www.dislabelled.org/pwdbusiness.

The deadline for the application is February 3, 2021.