It’s day 2 of week 4 of the Effective Living Series.

Michael Effah-Ohene speaks to Bernard Avle on Business Recovery in the formal sector. He shares 16 things the SME business leader should re-model.

Michael Ohene-Effah is an International Development Consultant, Youth Educator, Communications Consultant, lmpact Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker, Trainer.

Michael is the Co-Founder & Chief Inspiration Officer of LeadAfrique International, an organisation that is passionately committed to cultivating creative and responsive leaders for Africa through structured in-classroom leadership and character-molding programmes.