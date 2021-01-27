The British Council Ghana and Social Enterprise Ghana have joined hands to launch the Social Enterprise Women Business Accelerator programme.

The two-month-long business accelerator for women-led social enterprises will focus on businesses that have a clear positive social and or environmental mission.

A total of 50 women-led social enterprises are targeted to be supported to become more investor ready, get connected with investor partners and assisted to access funding.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women entrepreneurs has been severe and support programs like the accelerator programme can help build the resilience of these businesses.

During the program, a needs assessment of the businesses will identify gaps that they need to address in order to become eligible for funding.

The accelerator program will support the women to fill in the gaps through interactive learning workshops, targeted coaching and expert support.

Participants will be taken through sessions on improving their business model, proper bookkeeping and financial management systems, growth strategy and marketing including customer acquisition strategy. Investor partners including banks, angel networks and SME growth financiers will also assess the businesses for investment and provide feedback and support.

“Ghana has been ranked as the world’s third leading economy with the most women business owners over thirty-six per cent (36%). This is great news for us and what we do at Social Enterprise Ghana. This accelerator will support women social enterprises to deliver even more social and environmental impact through their businesses” said Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, Executive Director, Social Enterprise Ghana.

“The British Council Ghana has supported social enterprises and women-led businesses over the years through diverse programs. Our research on social enterprise and gender has provided valuable insights to the ecosystem. We are delighted through this program to bring all these together by enabling women social-enterprises who are building their businesses despite the challenges of COVID-19 grow their businesses and their social and environmental impact” said Chikodi Onyemerela, Director of Programmes and Partnerships, British Council Ghana.

The expected outcome of the program is for investor partners; ShEquity, ABSA Bank, ACCESS Bank, Grofin, Built, Lady Angels Network and other investors to interact with and invest in the businesses of the social enterprises.

To keep updated about the program, visit www.seghana.net and all other social networks.