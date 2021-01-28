It’s day 4 of week 4 of the Effective Living Series.

Robert Bennin was on the segment with Bernard Avle to share more insights to strategies for accelerating transformation in times of uncertainty.

Robert Bennin has for the past decade been sharing his ideas on leadership, strategy, talent development and enterprise transformation as a Keynote Speaker, Leadership Development Facilitator, Executive Coach, Consultant and a Thought-partner to several leaders and organizations in Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Africa.