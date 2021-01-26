With the exit of Mr. and Dr. Keatley, Synlab wishes to announce the appointment of Mrs. Dzifa Ocra as the CEO of Synlab Ghana effective January 4th 2021.

Dzifa has over 20 years of relevant working experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. Before joining Synlab Ghana, she was the Head of Business Development at Universal Hospitals Group. In this role, she provided leadership, technical guidance, marketing and business development direction to her team and by extension, the organisation. She was also responsible for providing vision for the development of high-impact targeted strategies that expanded the reach, impact, and recognition of the company with a primary focus on growth initiatives, tactical sales strategies, channel effectiveness as well as all stakeholder engagements and negotiations in-country and external.

“We are absolutely sure that Dzifa will have a quick and positive impact on all aspects of our business” Thomas Degott – CEO of Emerging Markets said.

Dzifa holds a Master of Science degree in Strategic Management and Leadership from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, a Certificate in X-Culture Global Collaboration Course from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, USA, a Master of Science degree in Economic Development from Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester NH, USA and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Geography & Resource Development from University of Ghana-Legon.

Dzifa’s leadership background and business development skills will help strengthen channel partnerships, strategic alliances and accelerate the company’s growth.

About Synlab

Synlab Ghana (formerly Medlab Ghana), is Europe’s number one Medical Diagnostics Provider and it offers quality diagnostics care to families and supporting medical professionals with specialized expertise.

Synlab leads the market in accuracy, precision and reliability of its diagnostic results. It achieved ISO 15189 accreditation in 2008, as we set the pace for excellence in medical diagnostics in Ghana.

Synlab Ghana has offices in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Koforidua and Obuasi. For more information about Synlab Ghana, visit our website: www.synlab.com.gh