One hundred and five (105) persons have been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command for non-compliance of the government’s directive on the wearing of nose masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu in a statement said the culprits were arrested in a special operation by the Police Service in Tema.

“The operation was carried out in a four-hour operation around Tema Community.The suspects, who were arrested for going about their usual businesses regardless of the directives, were made up of 9 women and 96 men within the age brackets of 17 to 64 years. Out of the total number, 22 of them had no masks at all while 83 had the masks in their possession but woefully refused to wear them. Some of the suspects called friends and relatives to bring them masks while under police custody. All the suspects are currently being meticulously screened at the Command after which further action will be taken,” she indicated.

Following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, President Akufo-Addo has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh to strictly enforce the mandatory wearing of nose masks among Ghanaians.

The President in his 22nd COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, January 17, 2021 explained that the directive is hinged on his presidential oath to “dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana, and to do right to all manner of persons”, hence his commitment to protect lives and livelihoods.”

The sanctions for not wearing face masks are contained in a new Executive Instrument (E.I. 164).

People who fail to wear face masks in public risk a prison sentence of four to 10 years or a fine ranging GHS12,000 to GHS60,000, or both.