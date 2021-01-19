A former Assemblyman in Tema, Christian Yaw Amoah, has written to the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema complaining about the alleged forceful takeover of a public toilet he says he renovated.

He is asking for time to recoup his investment after having “invested so much money” in the facility or his investment be refunded to him.

Mr. Amoah, who represented the Homowo electoral area, in the January 13 letter, said the Tema Mayor handed him the toilet after a petition when it was in a dilapidated state.

He said after the release of the facility to him, he invested money to renovate it.

“Colleagues, past and present, who did the same renovations are still managing theirs to recoup funds,” he argues.

He warned that “will resort to any means available” to secure the facility in order to recoup his investment.

“Please deal with this issue with the greatest expedition arid alacrity,” Mr. Amoah urged the police.

Read his letter below:

C.Y. Amoah is the Special Aide to the Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Deputy Minister of Transport and former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency.