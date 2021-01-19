A former Assemblyman in Tema, C.Y. Amoah, has written to the police complaining about the alleged forceful takeover of a public toilet he says he renovated.

He is asking for time to recoup his investment after having “invested so much money.”

Mr. Amoah, who represented the Homowo electoral area, in the January 13 letter, said the Tema Mayor handed him the toilet after a petition when it was in a dilapidated state.

“Colleagues, past and present, who did the same renovations are still managing theirs to recoup funds,” he argues.

He warned that “will resort to any means available” to secure the facility in order to recoup his investment.

“Please deal with this issue with the greatest expedition arid alacrity,” Mr. Amoah urged the police.