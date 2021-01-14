The government after a consultative meeting with the leadership of Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) come to an agreement with the union.

The meeting was triggered by TEWU’s indefinite nationwide strike announced on Wednesday, 13th January 2021.

The government and leadership of TEWU signed an agreement to work on three key issues which are risk allowance, promotion, and non-basic allowance.

The agreement signed by both parties stated that “on the issue of Risk Allowance, a Job-revaluation be conducted for members of TEWU who are exposed to imminent hazards.”

“That on the issue of Promotion, the Secretariat of Vice-Chancellors Ghana (VCG) should convene a meeting of Directors of Human Resources with the leadership of TEWU by Friday, 15th January 2021. That in furtherance of this agreement, the Secretariat of VCG should make available to the leadership of TEWU relevant documents relating to the issue before Friday.”

“That on the issue of Non-basic Allowance, consultations would be with the Government on a certificate of urgency and the outcome conveyed to TEWU as soon as possible,” it added.

The government side of the meeting comprised of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

TEWU had been in talks with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission since June 2019 on the Review of the Conditions of Service for Unionised Staff of the Public Universities which expired in 2008.

It has accused Fair Wages and Salaries Commission of dragging its feet as far as its union’s grievances are conerned.