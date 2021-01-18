The Teachers’ and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has suspended its nationwide strike.

This was after a meeting with its leadership and government today, Monday, January 18, 2021.

“We have come to an agreement with Government on the issues we presented and therefore there is the need to suspend the strike action for now,” TEWU said in a press statement.

It has thus urged it members to resume work tomorrow, Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

“We therefore call on our members on the various University campuses to resume work tomorrow ,19th January, 2021 whiles Leadership continues to engage with Government for the implementation of the agreement.”

TEWU declared an indefinite strike nationwide on Wednesday, 13th January 2021, to demand better conditions of service.

It has been in talks with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission since June 2019 on the Review of the Conditions of Service for Unionized Staff of the Public Universities.

Below is the full press statement