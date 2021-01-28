Farmers in the Upper East Region could record high yields by applying fertilizers from the Agricultural Manufacturing Group Limited (AMG), this is according to research conducted by CSIR-SARI Manga station in Bawku.

In a field demonstration of AMG fertilizers and other fertilizers to crops like maize, soybeans, okra, garden eggs among others, AMG fertilized crops looked fresher and produced maximum yield compared to other fertilizers.

The research forms part of CSIR-SARI mandate to develop technologies that aid farmers optimize their yields through improved agronomy practices to suit the dry savannah zone.

Speaking to Citi News, CSIR-SARI lead Senior Research Scientist, Dr. Francis Kusi, said, the outcome of the research showcased to farmers across six districts of the region recommended fertilizers for high yield.

“We have introduced a lot of technologies such as the drip irrigation systems, improved variety of maize, soybeans, and vegetables to farmers during the research”.

“The uses of different types of fertilizer to the crops during the demonstration and the farmers have seen how the crops have responded to the fertilizer. The fruits load, the size of the fruit and how the leaves have maintained their greenness in spite of the bad weather has moved the farmers to adopt these technologies”.

Commercial Manager of AMG, Berchie Isaac Opoku, encouraged farmers to continue fertilizing their crops with AMG fertilizers, emphasizing that, efficient application of AMG fertilizers to their crops would produce bountiful yields.

He reiterated that AMG will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to train farmers on the best fertilizer applications to guarantee maximum impact and demonstrate to independent observers of the efficacy of AGM products.

Mr. Opoku urged farmers in the region to take advantage of AGM fertilizers this planting season for bumper harvest.

Musah Inusah, a farmer from Boko said, “The AMG fertilizer has been in the market for so long, but we didn’t know its efficacy but today it has exposed us that, it is a good fertilizer with improved yield. So this planting season, I will go for AMG fertilizers”.

A smallholder farmer Cynthia Kombat, said, “We have seen the yield and greener the crops are when we apply AMG fertilizer compared to other fertilizers.

Without Urea fertilizer we can still use the AMG fertilizer on our crops and our crops will yield well for us.”

A total of 180 farmers, Six MOFA Directors, 14 Agricultural extension assistants, and staff of CSIR-SARI participated in the research.