The Ghana Police Service has exhumed a body partially buried in Kpaguri a suburb of the Wa Municipality.

“The body revealed was a male adult aged about 30 years, stands at about 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a pair of jeans trousers and a T – shirt”, the Inspector Gideon Ohen Boateng said in a statement.

The body examined by Dr Alhassan Ayariga of the Wa Municipal Hospital said: “No marks of violence were detected as a result of its decomposition stage.”

The Police are, therefore “seeking the coordination and support of the general public especially residents of Kpaguri to volunteer credible information to unearth this mysterious incident.”

Find the full press release below

PUBLIC AFFAIRS UNIT GHANA POLICE SERVICE UWR/WA. JANUARY, 2021.

U/W: MALE ADULT SHALLOWLY BURIED AT KPAGURI – WA

On Monday, January 18, 2021, at about 9:00 am, Police received a report from Lambert Baba of Kpaguri that, a body was partially buried at Kpaguri, a suburb of the Wa Municipality which has started decomposing.

Police proceeded to the scene and found an unknown body partially buried. The body was at its decomposing stage hence, the need to coordinate with the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, personnel of the Wa Municipal Environmental Health Department led by Mr Paul Mornah and the Municipal Hospital Medical team led by Dr Joshua Alhassan Ayariga.

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at about 2:00 pm, a team of Police investigators and the above-mentioned stakeholders visited the scene and exhumed the body.

Body revealed was a male adult aged about 30 years, stands at about 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a pair of jeans trousers and a “T – shirt”. The body was duly examined by Dr. Alhassan Ayariga of the Wa Municipal Hospital but no marks of violence were detected as a result of its decomposition stage. He promised to submit his findings in due course and the body was subsequently conveyed to the Wa main cemetery and buried accordingly.

The Regional Police Command is seeking the coordination and support of the general public especially residents of Kpaguri to volunteer credible information to unearth this mysterious incident.

PU ,LIC AFFAIRS OFFI R/UWR C/INSPR GIDEON OHEN BOATENG