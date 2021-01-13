The 26th National Annual Delegate Congress of Graduate Student’s Association of Ghana (GRASAG) saw Madam Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe, being elected President.

The congress which was held under the theme “Postgraduate education in the midst of COVID-19; the challenges and prospect for graduate research and innovation: an agenda towards Ghana beyond aid” was held on January 8, 2021, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

On the day, Madam Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe, a graduate student of the University of Education, Winneba defeated her only contender, Madam Paschaline Dere from the University of Ghana, Legon to emerge President-elect of National GRASAG.

Miss Tamekloe polled 203 votes whereas Paschaline Dere obtained 158 votes.

Pursuant to the Electoral Commissioner’s declaration, Madam Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe makes history as the second female President out of the 26 Presidents produced by the Association.

The National GRASAG President-elect, who happens to be the immediate past GRASAG-UEW President and National GRASAG Chief Justice ascends the throne with a vast leadership experience having served at various student leadership levels coupled with awesome human relation, strong network among others.

These many believed made the difference and hope will become a panacea in her quest to take National GRASAG a step forward.

Meanwhile, her victory makes her the first student of the University of Education, Winneba to achieve this milestone after several attempts by previous aspirants.

Other winners on the day included Samuel Gyandoh Panti as General Secretary-elect and Jacob Yeboah Boamah as Financial Controller-elect.

Kenneth Authur Yamoah and Nancy Oforiwaa Peprah also emerged Organizing Coordinator Gender Commissioner uncontested.

This year’s congress hosted Prof. (Mrs.) Esi Awuah, first Vice-Chancellor of University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Isaac Jay Hyde was also at the event.