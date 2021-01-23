Former CNN talk show host Larry King has died following a recent battle with COVID-19.

His company, Ora Media, made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The 87-year-old King had undergone treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported King had moved out of the intensive care unit.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN. “Larry King Live” ran in prime time from 1985 to 2010.