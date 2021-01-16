The Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi in the Western Region has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases within just a week.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil who disclosed this to Citi News during the launch of the hospital’s new website said it looks like the dreaded second wave of the pandemic is already in full flight.

Dr. Tambil called on the public to accept that the disease is around therefore must observe the protocol to avert further spread and a possible new variant.

“We were doing very well until somewhere in December 2020 when the cases started going up again. So it looks like we are now having the dreaded second wave of the pandemic. We are testing for COVID-19 in Effia-Nkwanta Hospital now, and I can say that over the past week our Laboratory alone recorded close to 30 new cases while other labs around have tested more.

“So now the issue is that the public ought to know that COVID-19 is still here with us and must be very careful in adhering to the protocols. In the UK, they are recording new variants of the virus which is more deadly than the first. We are afraid that we may get to that situation if we don’t observe the protocols“, he said.

Speaking on the newly launched website for the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital which is www.enrh.gov.gh, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil said it will position the hospital well to offer adequate information and services to clients.

“This new website shows our determination to serve the public better. The site will give patients the chance to even book appointments with specialists and general Doctors,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Christian Baidoo, speaking prior to the unveiling of the website said the site has all services of the hospital, department, news concerning its operations as well as general health services news.

The event was also used to honour and award the deserving staff, retirees as well as individuals and institutions who have contributed to the work of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.