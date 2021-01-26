Information Minister designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is appealing to Ghanaians to watch funeral and burial activities of the late former President Jerry Rawlings virtually to avoid a possible spread of COVID-19 with many people massing up at the venue.

He said, given the current regulations for public gathering, admitting a large number of people to observe the final funeral rites of the late President will flout social distancing protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday, January 25, 2021, the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator noted that “the funeral rites of former President Rawlings is ongoing, but you don’t need to be there in person. You can follow it virtually on television and on online platforms.”

The late President died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

With the commencement of his funeral rites, he will be laid-in-state from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Center from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, present and past Speakers of Parliament together with Heads of States of countries in the subregion and beyond as well as other important dignitaries will be present to pay their last respect on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Liberia President George Weah and Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio are among the foreign dignitaries expected to attend the funeral.

Mamadou Tangara, The Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel as well as delegations from the ECOWAS Commission, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria are also expected at the state funeral, according to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister-designate.