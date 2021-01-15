Wikipedia celebrates 20 years of freely offering information in different languages across the globe.

Founded in 15th January 2001, Wikipedia’s growth is attributed to works from a community of volunteers who are either registered or non-registered. These contributors are known to be Wikipedians

Wikipedia offers opportunities for contributors to create new articles or improve existing articles.

IT IS OUR 20TH BIRTHDAY! 🎂 Wikipedia started as an ambitious idea. Over 20 years, people like you have made it possible. If you are a Wikipedia reader, contributor, donor, or fan — today is for you. Join the celebration: https://t.co/XbYn6bLP70 #Wikipedia20 pic.twitter.com/UiyLcjF1sG — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) January 15, 2021

Wikipedians have shared their appreciation to the community and applauded its impact on the globe.

Celebrating Wikipedias 20th with the future contributors of the platform. “Catching them young …..” https://t.co/WZjU2cdcqD — Felix Nartey (@flixtey) January 15, 2021

Happy 20th Birthday Wikipedia without you there will be no Wikimedia Ghana User Group. 7 years ago a group of… Posted by Wikimedia Ghana User Group on Friday, January 15, 2021

Happy birthday Wikipedia thank you for connecting us! #tbt001

It’s been 5years since I started editing Wikipedia and I… Posted by Joy Agyepong on Friday, January 15, 2021