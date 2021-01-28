Water & Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP), in collaboration with Unilever and the UK Government, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hand washing facilities to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other municipalities, to support community and school campaigns against COVID-19.

The items donated included nose masks, hand washing stands, Lifebuoy hand sanitizers and soaps.

Receiving the items presented to Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the Accra Mayor Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture and indicated that the donation is timely with the rising number of cases and the resumption of schools.

He added that the materials would enable the Assembly to reach out to the vulnerable in the society. He further called for the need to intensify campaigns to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols to reduce the spread.

Speaking to the media, the Metropolitan Education Director, Mr. Abamfo Stephen, also expressed his appreciation and added that the materials will help complement government’s efforts to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in schools as pupils and students return.

The Metropolitan Director of Public Health, Madam Florence Kuukyi, added that the materials will strengthen their campaign efforts in households, market centres and lorry terminals in the weeks ahead.

The Project Officer for WSUP in charge of Accra, John Alate, said the donation is part of a series of actions his outfit has implemented since the pandemic to improve hygiene related practices on COVID-19 among vulnerable people and increase the capacity of institutions and service providers to respond.

He stated that, an intensive and diverse hygiene promotional campaign in selected MMDAs and schools together with the provision of hygiene products and PPE are core components of the programme, and these activities are ongoing concurrently in the three project locations of Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.

Other Municipalities that received donations were Ga West, Adenta, Ayawaso East, Ledzokuku, Krowor and La Dade Kotopon.