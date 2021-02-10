Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health nominee, has disclosed that some $100 million allocated for the fight against COVID-19 has been exhausted.

He made this disclosure when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu, however, disclosed that some $120 million loan facility from the World Bank is about maturing for use by this Ministry to boost the COVID-19 fight in Ghana.

“The Ministry of Health initially got $100 million allocation to spend on COVID-19. That amount has been exhausted, and we have got another money that is just about to mature for the Ministry to utilize which is about $120 million from the World Bank, and it is a loan.”

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta at the onset of the pandemic indicated to Parliament that an amount of $100 million will be dispensed for curbing the outbreak.

“Mr. Speaker, as announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 11, 2020, during his first broadcast on the coronavirus pandemic, Government has earmarked the cedi equivalent of US$100 million for the fight against COVID-19.”

“Contrary to views of some sceptics that the money is not available, I wish to assure you that the money has been secured and is available to be disbursed in accordance with our public financial management procedures and rules. Indeed, from day one, Government has not stopped spending in the fight against COVID-19,” he noted.”

But at some point, the Minority side in Parliament disputed the availability of the funds.