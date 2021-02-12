The FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed to Citi News by the External Relations Officer of ENI Ghana, Mary Akotua.

This latest confirmed numbers come two days after Citi News broke the news of COVID-19 infections on the FPSO Kufuor operated by ENI at the Offshore Cape-Three-Point Field which is Ghana’s current biggest gas field.

Mary Akotua said FPSO Kufuor has so far recorded a total of 15 COVID-19 positive cases.

“We regret to confirm that 3 positive cases were identified onboard the FPSO on Friday 12 February 2021. The three cases were immediately evacuated, and all other crew onboard were immediately tested. Overall, 12 tested positive, and they were also all evacuated, along with other non-essential workers. To date, only one person has symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic. The symptomatic person is receiving care at the hospital, and we are pleased to report his condition is stable. The others are now in isolation centres onshore and their conditions are constantly monitored. Eni Ghana is providing ongoing support to all affected staff and their families.”, she said.

The External Relations Officer of ENI Ghana further told Citi News ENI has intensified its COVID-19 protocols while operations are also ongoing without a hitch.

“On board, precautionary measures remain in force, such as social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures. As an additional precaution, additional testing will be conducted for all crew on board.”

“FPSO operations have thus far not been affected by this development. The safety and wellbeing of our staff remains our topmost priority, as well as the continuity of our operations through the robust business continuity plans and protocols that are in place“, she added.

Mary Akotua however shared with Citi News ENI Ghana’s COVID-19 safety protocol.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, ENI Ghana has been following very strict protocols to safeguard the health and safety of its staff and contractors and to ensure production continuity.”

“All staff assigned to shifts onboard the FPSO or at the ORF must go through 14 days quarantine with initial and final COVID-19 PCR testing, followed by a medical clearance check on the day before embarking or entering the facility. Furthermore, over the last month, the frequency of testing during the quarantine period has been increased, and stricter controls implemented on contact occurring during people transfer and interaction onboard or onshore,” she said.