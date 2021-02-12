Twelve more persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana pushing the death toll to 494.

The country has also recorded 554 additional cases since the last update on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Currently, Ghana has 6,948 active COVID-19 cases.

The Greater Accra Region leads with the highest number of active cases accounting for 3,741 infections.

Ashanti Region holds the second-highest number with 1,256 active cases followed by the Western Region with 582 cases.

Central, Eastern and Volta Regions also have 298, 262 and 248 active cases respectively.



While over 73,000 persons have so far been infected since Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020, over 66,000 of that number have recovered and have been discharged.

In the meantime, 113 persons are in severe conditions and 29 in critical conditions.

This information was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Lack of adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols has largely been cited for the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that Ghanaians complied with the wearing of nose masks directive in a bid to curb the further spread of the virus.

He also re-introduced restrictions on social and other gatherings.

So far, all the 16 regions in Ghana have recorded cases of the virus.