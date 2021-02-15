Fifteen more deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 infections in one day.

After 518 deaths from figures on February 9, the death toll has risen to 533 as of February 10.

This means 39 persons have died in 48 hours, according to the Ghana Health Service’s updates.

In addition 718 new cases have also been recorded bringing the active cases 8,216.

Ghana has had 75,836 confirmed cases of infection with 67,087 recoveries.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.