A 27-year-old artisan, Bright Ellis is in the grips of the Cape Coast Regional Police Command for allegedly stabbing to death a 24-year-old musician, Emmanuel Aikins.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie said at about 2:50 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021, they received a distress call to the effect that a misunderstanding that ensued between an artisan and a musician at the Orange Beach Resort in Cape Coast had turned bloody.

It is unclear how the fight started or what caused it, but the police were told that in the course of the fight Bright Ellis pulled a knife and stabbed Emmanuel Aikins, killing him instantly.

Emmanuel Aikins, also known as Soft metal, was rushed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sergeant Ettie also noted that the suspect who also sustained cuts on his left hand made a report at the police station against the deceased immediately after the incident.

“He was then issued with police medical report form to attend hospital for treatment. He was later arrested at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and detained. The case is currently under investigation,” he added.