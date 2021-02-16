A former deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor, believes someone above the ministers of Roads, Finance or National Security should be held responsible for the possible judgement debt over the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management contract.

Speaking on The Point of View, he shied away from mentioning names but said: “a higher authority than these ministers should take the ultimate responsibility.”

Management of the Beijing Everyway Traffic and Lighting Technology Company Limited has dragged Ghana to the London court of international arbitration.

This follows the cancellation of the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management contract which was earlier awarded to the company.

The company was contracted in 2018 to implement the project worth $100 million after Parliament’s approval.

But in November 2020, the Bill was re-laid before Parliament with a contract agreement between Ghana, Huawei Technologies Company Limited and the China National Import and Export Corporation.

Though the case has not been resolved, Mr. Jinapor does not think Ghana will come out successful.

“I wish Ghana all the best but clearly if you look at what transpired, we should prepare for another massive one.”

He was also commenting on the $134 million judgement debt Ghana was slapped with over the cancellation of its Emergency Power Agreement with GCGP Limited.

The International Court of Arbitration in its ruling on the matter also said the judgement debt came with a $30 million interest payment obligation.

Mr. Jinapor lamented the inability of the government to exercise restraint on these deals.

He questioned why the government didn’t pursue dialogue before cancelling the respective deals.

“Why can’t we negotiate when we want to terminate. At least pursue that option first. Negotiate and see if you can come to an amicable solution.”

“If negotiation fails, and you are pursuing the other option, that makes a bit of sense but why this rush to terminate only to go to the international court of arbitration and pay huge sums of money. This is unfair,” he added.