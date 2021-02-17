The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today [February 17, 2021] continue vetting President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

The Employment and Labour Relations Minister nominee, Ignatius Baffour Awuah and the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister nominee, Sarah Adwoa Safo are expected to be vetted today.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who was the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations in President Akufo-Addo’s first term has been renominated to serve in that portfolio in his second term while Adwoa Safo, a Minister for Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement in President Akufo-Addo’s first term has been nominated to serve as the new Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister.

About Ignatius Baffour Awuah

In 1992, he obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Business Administration (Accounting option) from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon.

He also holds a certificate in Civil Service Management from Galilee College in Israel and a Post Graduate Diploma from the International Professional Managers Association (IPMA) in the United Kingdom.

Following his national service as a teacher at Chiraa Secondary School, Baffour Awuah started his career as an Accountant, working with the European Union funded Micro-projects Project in Atebubu. He then worked as a management trainee and eventually became the Operations Manager for Nsotreman Rural Bank.

In 2001, he made his official entrance into local politics by being appointed as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly. He served as the DCE for four (4) years before becoming the Deputy Regional Minister for the Brong Ahafo Region in 2005, then Regional Minister in 2006.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, 54, was first elected MP for the Sunyani West Constituency in 2008; and re-elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Since becoming an MP, he has served as the Deputy Ranking Member for the Finance Committee (2009 – 2013) and as the 2nd Deputy Minority Whip of Parliament (2013 – 2017). He has also served on the following Parliamentary Committees: Committee on Selection; Environment, Science and Technology Committee and the Local Government Committee.

He is married with four (4) children.

About Sara Adwoa Safo