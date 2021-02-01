The chiefs and people of the Agortime Ziope Traditional Area in the Volta Region are calling on the President and the police to institute an investigation into the recent attack on the Driver and Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the Tamale.

According to the chiefs, the attack by known Kandahar boys in addition to some ethnocentric comments was allegedly targeted at the Traditional stool father of Ziope, Zikpuitor Frank Gasese who doubles as the Northern Regional Manager of the DVLA.

They say the attack on their indigene is an unfortunate situation.

In a statement read on their behalf by Togbui Vizaze Adzaho, Awadada of the Traditional Area, the chiefs said a full-scale investigation which should lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators of last week’s attack to forestall any future recurrences.

“As much as we are peace-loving, we the people of Agortime Ziope will not sit down for the sake of peace for anybody to lump any of our own not to talk about our paramount stool father. We will not use any stone or stick or any gun, but we believe that the God of our ancestors will listen to our prayers when we call them. We, therefore, implore on the government to as a matter of urgency institute an investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to book in order to forestall any similar act going forward”, he said.

Last Friday, January 29, 2021, it happened that the men violently stormed the Tamale premises of the DVLA and asked Zikpuitor Frank Gasese and other key officers of the authority to immediately vacate their offices.

It took the timely intervention of the Northern Regional Police Command to deploy officers to guard the members of staff.

Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Isaac Bonga said his outfit deployed officers to give protection to the staff shortly after receiving the complaint from the Regional Director of the DVLA.

The commander said the police will not tolerate such impunity and will launch an investigation into the matter adding that the police are ready to bring such issues to an end.

“We were in the office when the Director of DVLA in the Northern Region sent a complaint that some youth have entered their offices asking them to go out, and that they won’t allow them to work without giving them any reason. But we didn’t come and meet the boys. So I am here with my men to protect them, and we have asked them to come back into their offices and work”.

“We are going to conduct investigations into the matter and get some of them arrested to assist us with investigations, but for now, our interest is to provide them with security to do their work and that is what we have done. We want to nip that impunity in the bud and make sure that it is put in the past. We are not going to tolerate this kind of impunity, and he [DVLA Director] mentioned that they are called Kandahar boys which is an allegation we will investigate,” he added.