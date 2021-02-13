Contractors of the 16-storey building project at the airport residential area close to the Association International School (AIS) have debunked claims that the structure was being put up without following the right channels.

According to them, though two of their workers on Wednesday 10th February 2021 were injured after a portion of the project caved in, measures have been put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.

The incident compelled some of the residents in the area to call for a shutdown of the project. Here is the Project Manager for the Kass Tower Project, Adamu Awudu speaking to Citi News.

“We have done all due diligence with respect to the permit. With such a building, we first had to go to Ghana Civil Aviation, they are going to give us clearance and tell us how high we can go in the building because of the area and that’s about 52 meters.”

“We also went to EPA to secure the EPA permit based on the limitation from Ghana Civil Aviation. We also had the traffic and other statutory reports, put them together, and then submitted them to the Ayawaso Municipality Assembly and they went through them.”

Meanwhile, a Building and Roads consultant, Ing Abdulai Mahama is calling on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to conduct routine checks on high rise building.

“The Assembly is supposed to be visiting the sites at every stage of the building process. They really need to increase their presence on building sites especially with the ones we consider high-risk jobs, there should be a whole consortium of engineers who will periodically be like another measure or overseers of whatever the site engineers are doing. Qualified supervisors at that.?

A 22-storey building under construction at the Airport Residential Area adjacent to the Association International School caved and left some workers with injuries.