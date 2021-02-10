The Akosombo International School has introduced a shift system to curtail a spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The school has also screened all staff and students after some of them tested positive for the virus.

“Currently all staff and students have been screened. Those who tested positive are doing well under the management and treatment by the VRA Medical team. Precautionary measures such as temperature checks, social distancing, handwashing and sanitizing continue to be observed with strict adherence.”

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate earlier said the school had recorded 42 COVID-19 cases.

VRA in a statement subsequently said COVID-19 screening exercise had been ongoing for Staff and Students of the Akosombo International School.

“All who have so far tested positive are stable and without symptoms but in isolation for further management and treatment by the VRA Hospital staff,” it had disclosed.

The Ghana Health Service on February 2 said 20 positive cases of COVID-19 had been recorded cumulatively in some schools in the Greater Accra Region.

It also said there was a limited outbreak of the virus in some schools in the Upper West and the Western regions but did not give details.

Schools in the country resumed teaching and learning from January 18 after several months of being closed in 2020 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.