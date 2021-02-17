The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked former Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen to act as his representative at the Ministry of Finance following Ken Ofori-Atta’s medical review in the United States.

This was contained in a press statement from the Office of the President signed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The statement said, “Pending the absence of the President’s Representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I am directed to by H.E. the President to request that you act as his representative at the ministry”.

The statement added that the directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2012).

Frema Osei-Opare urged Mr. Adu Boahen not to take any decision with regard to policy issues.

What is wrong with Ken Ofori-Atta?

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta has travelled to the United States of America for further treatment following complications after recovering from COVID-19.

The Finance Minister-designate is expected to be away for two weeks.

He was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee on February 18, 2021, for his vetting but has written to the committee to reschedule the date for his vetting.