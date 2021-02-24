President Akufo-Addo has hinted at an amendment to the Constitution that will allow the President to appoint 17 people to the Council of State instead of the current 11 required.

In his view, the creation of new Regions requires a change in the makeup of the council which is to among other things counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the new Council of State, he said this will be “in order to maintain the new regional government structure and equilibrium of the council as originally provided by the authors of the constitution”.

In the meantime, President Akufo-Addo said he looked forward to working with the new Council of State.

“I expect you to be proactive partners in our common efforts to find solutions that will improve the lives of our people, and safeguard the integrity of our nation and its heritage,” the President said.

He further cautioned that the council “should not, however, seek to give advice to a President, the effect of which is to undermine the independence of any of the other arms of government, especially the Judiciary.”

“It is my fervent wish and hope that this Council will help enrich the second term of my presidency for the benefit of the Ghanaian people so that, together, we can help realise the dreams of the founders of our nation to build, under God, a free, democratic, united, prosperous and happy Ghana, the Black Star of Africa, on the principles of democratic accountability, respect for human rights, the rule of law, and the dictates of social justice.”