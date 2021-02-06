Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has called on new members of the house to recognize the uniqueness of the 8th Parliament and work towards making it outstanding.

According to him, this can only happen if members take their work seriously.

The Speaker has been addressing the orientation and induction seminar of new Members of Parliaments (MPs) at the resort town of Big Ada.

Parliament is organizing the three day workshop for new legislators to equip them with the requisite skills to enable them to effectively navigate their way in the House.

It started with a lecture by the Speaker on the roles, duties and responsibilities of the Member of Parliament.

Alban Bagbin, in his keynote address, called on Members to eschew partisanship in their Parliamentary duties promising to lead the House to work for the ultimate benefit of the country.

“I want to assure members that this time around the 8th parliament of the fourth Republic will bring finality to the long protest since 2002 of to trying to update and revise the standing orders. The new standings orders which have been proposed will clarify some areas and provide for some gaps in the current orders to facilitate the smooth functioning of the house and create more space or opportunities for members to incorporate some of the involving best practices of parliaments around the world.”

Bagbin has already pledged his commitment to serving all Ghanaians.

He has also promised to bring to the fore the wealth of experience he has gathered over the years as a parliamentarian in the discharge of his new duties as the Speaker of Parliament.

In a welcome address at the opening ceremony for the workshop, the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, urged the new members to learn from their senior colleagues, as Parliamentary rudiments are best mastered through experience.

He also assured Members of his and the staff of Parliament’s commitment to provide expert, impartial service to the members and institution of Parliament.

The Minority and Majority Leaders, in their remarks, referred to new members learning from old ones and said Parliament will be best served if Members work towards an excellent Parliament.