The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today [Tuesday, February 16, 2021] continue vetting of the nominees of President Akufo-Addo for various ministerial roles.

The Minister for Roads and Highways nominee, Kwasi Amoako-Atta and the Minister of Interior nominee, Ambrose Derry are expected to be vetted today.

The two minister-nominees have been chosen to remain in the same portfolio they served in during the first term of President Akufo-Addo between 2017 and 2021.

Amoako-Atta, 69, is the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West in the Eastern Region.

Ambrose Dery, 64, is the Member of Parliament for Nandom in the West Region.

The vetting proceedings will be live on Citi FM and Citi TV as well as all our social media handles.