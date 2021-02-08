Professor Ahmed Zakaria, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Ambulance Service is suggesting ambulances be immediately given security escorts following the fatal robbery attack on one of its ambulance units at Aseseeso in the Eastern Region.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Prof. Zakaria, said the call for security was not farfetched given the circumstances.

“In the absence of that [security for ambulances], it will be difficult to get the paramedic to agree to travel in the night especially in those places that are very notorious for armed robbery.”

The ambulance unit was attacked by eight robbers on February 4 when it was transporting a pregnant woman in labour and her relative from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

One of the paramedics, Abraham Tetteh, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and one other said she was assaulted.

Abraham Tetteh had been on life support at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Following his death in the line of duty in the midst of 10 years of service, Prof. Zakaria said his outfit was engaging the National Labour Commission with a view to offering some support to the deceased’s family.

“This will be an opportunity to establish a fund and also advocate for similar packages for them because with the kind of job they do, having life insurance won’t be outside the norm,” he said.

Prof. Zakaria also said Abraham Tetteh’s co-paramedic, Rachel Owusu, deserves an award following the ordeal.

“To still be able to be on her feet and attend to her colleague who was injured and the pregnant woman is something that is very commendable.”

In the meantime, Rachel Owusu is receiving psychological support in the aftermath of the attack.

“We have given her a clinical psychologist to help her recover from that kind of trauma she went through,” Prof. Zakaria assured.