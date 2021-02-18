The Information Minister-nominee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says plans are in place to ensure the lawful regulation of social media and other digital space.

When questioned on the issue of regulation of the digital media during his vetting, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah reiterated concerns that “there is absolutely no regulation or guidance” for social media.

But he expects the amended Broadcasting Bill to address the regulation of that area and issues pertaining to fake news.

Ghana’s social media users rose from 6 million in January 2020 to 8.2 million in January 2021, according to the Datareportal.

Social media penetration in Ghana stands at 26 percent, as of January 2021.

“Some of the things we are proposing in this amended Broadcasting Bill will be to address some of these concerns [with social media] and I think leadership is very right in that area,” the nominee said.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah was also hopeful that the Bill will be considerate of free speech concerns.

“I will pray that when we do bring it to the House, we get the support from the entire house to teak and to adjust what is necessary, so we don’t end up infringing on free speech and free expression because some countries in a bid to solve that problem have gone that way,” he said.

The current iteration of the Bill was inherited by the Akufo-Addo administration.

It was developed in 2014 and makes no mention of social media.

The purpose of that Bill is to provide comprehensive legislation on broadcasting services regulated by the National Media Commission and the National Communications Authority in a manner consistent with the Constitution.