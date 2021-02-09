Health workers at the Karaga District Hospital have taken delivery of bicycles, decoders and flat-screen television sets from Member of Parliament of the area, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam (Anta).

Aide to the former deputy Energy Minister, Abdul Halim Tikuma presented the items at the maiden Staff Awards Day ceremony at the forecourt of the hospital on Saturday, 6th February 2021.

The scheme is aimed at awarding outstanding and hardworking staff of the facility in healthcare delivery.

Addressing the media after the exercise, Mr Halim Tikuma, said the gesture forms part of Dr Amin Anta’s commitment to support institutions and individuals providing professional services within the constituency.

He said the gesture is also in consonance with the frontline role of health workers in the fight against COVID-19 in the district.

The legislator believes this will help their [health workers] stay in the area to continue providing health services to the people.

He encouraged them to do more to serve the health needs of members of the constituency.

However, Miss Irene Quashi, a nurse of the hospital was adjudged outstanding staff of the year.

She was presented with a 32 NASCO Television, a decoder and an undisclosed amount of cash.

District Chief Executive (DCE) of Karaga, Mr Alhassan Yabdoo commended Miss Irene Quarshi for her efforts.

He commended other awardees for going an extra mile to provide health needs of the people of the area.

Management and staff of the hospital thanked Dr Mohammed Amin Adam for his support.