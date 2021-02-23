The Appointments Committee of Parliament will today resume vetting of Ministerial nominees after sittings were suspended for a day.

The Minister-designate for Sanitation and Waters Resources, Cecilia Dapaah; Minister-designate for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe and Transport Minister-designate Kwaku Ofori Asiamah are billed to appear before the Committee today.

Cecelia Dapaah and Kwaku Ofori Asiamah will be returning to portfolios they held previously if passed by the committee.

Joseph Cudjoe was previously a Deputy Energy Minister and will be vetted for a newly created ministry.

Nine more nominees are expected to face the committee later this week.

On Wednesday, the Railway Minister-designate John Peter Amewu; Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources and the Minister-designate for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye are scheduled to appear before the committee.

The Appointments Committee will on Thursday then vet Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif; Awal Mohammed, the Minister-Designate for Tourism and Freda Prempeh the Minister-Designate for Works and Housing.

On Friday, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Minister-Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Alan Kyerematen, the Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry and Kwabena Okyere Darko, the Mensah Minister-Designate for Western Region will appear before the committee.