The mother of a seven-year-old boy in Bimbilla, Zakaria Salim, is appealing for support to enable him undergo surgery on a seriously swollen jaw.

Salim, who was born with the defect, needs about GHS5,000 for the procedure.

He wishes to go to school, but his condition exposes him to ridicule and affects his confidence.

Salim was born with the defect, but his mother, Zakaria Huzeima, says she has been struggling to seek medical care for her son but had to stop due to financial constraints.

Salim’s father is unavailable leaving the mother to struggle alone.

She is therefore making a passionate appeal to the general public and benevolent organisations to come to their aid.

“Please I am pleading for support. People should look at his condition and help us. I have stopped going to the hospital because I cannot raise the amount the doctors asked me to bring.”

Huzeima says Salim has been insisting that he wants to go to school.

“He is seven years now and has to be in school. He always insists on seeing his colleagues going to school and playing around.”

Salim himself is making a passionate appeal for support for the procedure to enable him go to school.

“I am appealing for support from benevolent individuals, organisations and the general public to please come to my aid for the doctors to do the surgery on me. I want to go to school but looking at my condition, I am afraid my colleagues will be tease me.”